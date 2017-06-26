Happy anniversary, my queen!! @WunmiObe As we rock & celebrate 29yrs of friendship & 19yrs of marriage. We must first give credit to Baba God for giving us the grace to recognize true love, when we found it, many years ago..Congrats to them!
For keeping us in good health. For our beautiful children... For all we've been able to achieve.. If I had to do it all again, I'd choose u over & over again,sweetheart!".
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Monday, 26 June 2017
Singers Tunde and Wunmi Obe celebrate 29 years of friendship and 19 years of marriage
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/26/2017 04:19:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment