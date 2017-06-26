 Singers Tunde and Wunmi Obe celebrate 29 years of friendship and 19 years of marriage | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 26 June 2017

Singers Tunde and Wunmi Obe celebrate 29 years of friendship and 19 years of marriage

Singers Wunmi and Tude Obe are celebrating 29 years of Friendship and 19 years of marriage today. On twitter, Tunde took out time to appreciate his wife and the mother of his children. He wrote;
Happy anniversary, my queen!! @WunmiObe  As we rock & celebrate 29yrs of friendship & 19yrs of marriage. We must first give credit to Baba God for giving us the grace to recognize true love, when we found it, many years ago..
For keeping us in good health. For our beautiful children... For all we've been able to achieve.. If I had to do it all again, I'd choose u over & over again,sweetheart!".
 Congrats to them!




Posted by at 6/26/2017 04:19:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts