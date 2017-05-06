Singer, The Weeknd donates $100,000 to Medical Center in Uganda

According to E! News, the “Starboy” singer was motivated to make a donation because of French Montana’s work to raise awareness for the health center through Global Citizen, a social action platform, and Mama Hope Organisation in Uganda.
In March 2017, French Montana traveled to Suubi community in Uganda where he shot the 'Unforgettable' music video and was inspired by the visit that he pledged the first $100,000 donation to help pay for ambulances, premature incubators, cribs and a blood bank for the community.
According to the report, the rapper is challenging his colleagues in the industry to make donations to help pay for the new maternity.
