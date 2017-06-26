Ladies! A Queen is a king maker, not just the wife of a king o! She bears the princess and prince who is to become king and She prepares him to be king all his life. She has a whole community look up to her to learn and emulate.
A Queen protects , exudes Grace , honour , RESPECT, self control , wisdom ! What you are clad in doesn't make you queen , not even a crown . Being royal is innate . It is NOT queenly to have an unbridled tongue and a lousy attitude . Being rude doesn't make you seem tough , it makes you RUDE and classless ! #nuffsaid #dontwonderwhyipostedit #takefromitwhatyouwill
Monday, 26 June 2017
Singer Niyola poses nude in new photo as she shares powerful message on IG
