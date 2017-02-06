Singer Dammy Krane was really arrested for theft. Jailbase has updated!

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Eya hypertek music no pay again. Dammy for the gyals dem
Another so called celebrity living a very fake life
Hmm.... sounds like yahoo things. Some of our artists use music to cover up sha.... I hope they free him soon.
most of all these celebs are into Yahoo nah!!! Hushpuppi, Emoney, olu maintain, chai dammy krane sori if na 4 9ja u dy now police go colet like 200k case dismissed,,,, ehyaa sorry bro
Na wa o. This is heartbreaking seriously. What could have happened? Hope it's not a set upLong live LIB
What a shame
Yawa oooooo... dee
Its good he was caught! There is a real problem with nigerian youths having this "get money quick syndrome" unfortunately no one is asking questions about how these so called celebrities get their money. E-money, hushpupi and the likes yet they are celebrated. You think corruption is just with our politicians? Corruption is a mindset and its sickening!
Shame
Dammy Krane is a fraudster? Yawa
Post a Comment
10 comments:
Eya hypertek music no pay again. Dammy for the gyals dem
Another so called celebrity living a very fake life
Hmm.... sounds like yahoo things. Some of our artists use music to cover up sha.... I hope they free him soon.
most of all these celebs are into Yahoo nah!!! Hushpuppi, Emoney, olu maintain, chai dammy krane sori if na 4 9ja u dy now police go colet like 200k case dismissed,,,, ehyaa sorry bro
Na wa o. This is heartbreaking seriously. What could have happened? Hope it's not a set up
Long live LIB
What a shame
Yawa oooooo... dee
Its good he was caught! There is a real problem with nigerian youths having this "get money quick syndrome" unfortunately no one is asking questions about how these so called celebrities get their money. E-money, hushpupi and the likes yet they are celebrated. You think corruption is just with our politicians? Corruption is a mindset and its sickening!
Shame
Dammy Krane is a fraudster? Yawa
Post a Comment