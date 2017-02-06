 Singer Dammy Krane was really arrested for theft. Jailbase has updated! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 2 June 2017

Singer Dammy Krane was really arrested for theft. Jailbase has updated!

A search through this www.jailbase.com/en/arrested shows singer Dammy Krane was really arrested today for theft, credit card and identity fraud in Miami
Davido's driver said...

Eya hypertek music no pay again. Dammy for the gyals dem

2 June 2017 at 21:54
Anonymous said...

Another so called celebrity living a very fake life

2 June 2017 at 21:58
Anonymous said...

Hmm.... sounds like yahoo things. Some of our artists use music to cover up sha.... I hope they free him soon.

2 June 2017 at 22:05
Anonymous said...

most of all these celebs are into Yahoo nah!!! Hushpuppi, Emoney, olu maintain, chai dammy krane sori if na 4 9ja u dy now police go colet like 200k case dismissed,,,, ehyaa sorry bro

2 June 2017 at 22:06
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Na wa o. This is heartbreaking seriously. What could have happened? Hope it's not a set up

Long live LIB

2 June 2017 at 22:11
Manuel Kunmi said...

What a shame

2 June 2017 at 22:11
dee boi said...

Yawa oooooo... dee

2 June 2017 at 22:12
Mandymice said...

Its good he was caught! There is a real problem with nigerian youths having this "get money quick syndrome" unfortunately no one is asking questions about how these so called celebrities get their money. E-money, hushpupi and the likes yet they are celebrated. You think corruption is just with our politicians? Corruption is a mindset and its sickening!

2 June 2017 at 22:13
Anonymous said...

Shame

2 June 2017 at 22:44
Anonymous said...

Dammy Krane is a fraudster? Yawa

2 June 2017 at 22:45

