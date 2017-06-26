Shocking footage shows North Korean agents brutally beating a woman as they accuse her of having sex with Chinese and South Korean men after fleeing Kim Jong Un’s regime

In the video, a man believed to be one of dictator Kim Jong-un’s thugs can be seen punching and kicking a terrified woman while asking her questions about her sleeping with foreigners after she fled the oppressive and murderous regime...
The North Korean agent from the Ministry of State Security is seen with the woman, who is kneeling with her hands tied together. Soon, the man jumps and kicks the woman to the floor, then he grabs her and shakes her whole body violently while throwing accusations at her. As he pushed her against the wall of the cell, what appears to be blood can be seen dripping down the wall.
At a point, the agent tries to pull down the woman’s trousers to check if she has been sleeping with foreigners. After that, he is seen with a rope, trying to strangle her.
The video also shows a blindfolded defector having his legs twisted with a stick after he is accused of destroying a picture of former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. He is then forced to stand as he is assaulted by the officer.
Scenes such as this are not uncommon in North Korea, a country governed by a dictator. Political prisoners are casually killed, tortured and raped all the time by their captors who are loyal to Kim Jong Un. People who have succeeded in escaping the dictatorship have told human right activists the harrowing story of what life is like in North Korea. Some have described women disappearing after a night of "servicing" government official.
“After a night of ‘servicing’ the officials, the women had to die because the secret could not get out. This happens at most of the political prison camps," a former prison guard in North Korea said. He also disclosed how detainees are forced to dig their own graves before being killed.Below is the harrowing video.
No comments:
Post a Comment