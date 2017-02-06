Shocking footage of the moment a thief makes off with a wedding ring and backpack belonging to the Army vet who was while defending teenage girls on a train

Police are on the hunt for the opportunistic thief who took the personal items belonging to Ricky Best, a Portland employee and retired Army platoon sergeant, who was stabbed to death on Friday alongside 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche. Police say some of the contents of the backpack are important to the deceased's family.
The criminal can be seen in the clip wearing a cap, dark shorts, and a black t-shirt with a white portrait-style print. He took advantage of the chaos inside the train and stole the bag. Surveillance footage showed him getting out of the train with two bags.
Police are calling on anyone who recognizes him from the video and has information about him to come forward.
Meanwhile, Jeremy Joseph Christian, who stabbed the men on the train, appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday where he started shouting:
"You call it terrorism, I call it patriotism...Free speech or die Portland, you got no safe space. This is America, get out if you don't like free speech."
