Saturday, 17 June 2017

Shock video: Waitress inserts a customer's sausage inside her vagina before serving him and it was all caught on tape

This has got to be one of the craziest videos I've seen in a while. A waitress is California was caught on camera doing something disgusting to a customer's sausage. She robbed on her vagina, inserted it inside and then put it back in the plate to serve the customer. You really have to see the video to believe it.

Thankfully, she was caught & is currently under criminal investigation. See the disgusting video here
Posted by at 6/17/2017 06:52:00 pm

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

Sick woman! Hope she goes to jail.

17 June 2017 at 19:12

