 Shading his babymama? "Me and the real woman of my Life" Diamond Platnumz says as he shares photo with his mom | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 5 June 2017

Shading his babymama? "Me and the real woman of my Life" Diamond Platnumz says as he shares photo with his mom

East African singer, Diamond Platnumz shared this photo with his mom and captioned it;"Me and the Real woman of my Life."

There have been speculations that all is not well between him and his baby mama, Zari Hassan before the death of Zari's ex husband, Ivan Semwanga. Since he shared the post, fans have been asking him of the status of his relationship with his baby mama but he has not said anything!
Posted by at 6/05/2017 10:07:00 pm

5 comments:

hrm paul said...

Wats our business stupid thing

5 June 2017 at 22:11
deji yemi said...

This dude sucks.with all the beautiful women without no kids all over Africa,Na person way done get three pikin before go born for you.idiot

5 June 2017 at 22:24
Anonymous said...

After she don give you children finish,she is no longer useful to u.shame on you

5 June 2017 at 22:30
Anonymous said...

Pls i beg you all,am still in need of a sewing machine even if its not a new one so far its in a good working condition victorytoh5@gmail.com

5 June 2017 at 22:33
BAYODE AKINOLA KINHOOD said...

Go ahead make your momma happy..


watch&download this very funny Kenny blaq stage performance.. All in kinhood's blog make yourself happy

5 June 2017 at 22:44

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts