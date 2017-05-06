There have been speculations that all is not well between him and his baby mama, Zari Hassan before the death of Zari's ex husband, Ivan Semwanga. Since he shared the post, fans have been asking him of the status of his relationship with his baby mama but he has not said anything!
Monday, 5 June 2017
Shading his babymama? "Me and the real woman of my Life" Diamond Platnumz says as he shares photo with his mom
5 comments:
Wats our business stupid thing
This dude sucks.with all the beautiful women without no kids all over Africa,Na person way done get three pikin before go born for you.idiot
After she don give you children finish,she is no longer useful to u.shame on you
Go ahead make your momma happy..
