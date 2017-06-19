 Seyi Law, his wife & daughter rocked matching pink outfits for Father's Day (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 19 June 2017

Seyi Law, his wife & daughter rocked matching pink outfits for Father's Day (photos)

Comedian Seyilaw, his wife Stacy and their daughter, Tiwaloluwa, all wore matching pink outfits in celebration of Father's Day on Sunday. He shared these lovely photos via Instagram and wrote: 
"It was a Pinky Father's Day for me. Thanks to the beautiful ladies in my life." More photos after the cut...

5 comments:

Manuel Kunmi said...

nice

19 June 2017 at 17:23
Janet said...

When u have a round face, go marry woman with round face, now na the daughter go suffer am.

want to get a bigger penis? click here now

Guys if u wowo, Hustle make money marry fine woman for ur kids sake abeg

19 June 2017 at 17:28
Wilheminna Moses said...

Abeg which side seyi law stand? Left or right? Even after wearing pink u still no manage show for the pic. Always like dark room

19 June 2017 at 17:32
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Pepper them...


Long live LIB

19 June 2017 at 17:59
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Cute


... Merited happiness

19 June 2017 at 18:14

Post a Comment

