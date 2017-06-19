Seyi Law, his wife & daughter rocked matching pink outfits for Father's Day (photos)

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
"It was a Pinky
Father's Day for me. Thanks to the beautiful ladies in my life." More photos after the cut...
nice
When u have a round face, go marry woman with round face, now na the daughter go suffer am.want to get a bigger penis? click here nowGuys if u wowo, Hustle make money marry fine woman for ur kids sake abeg
Abeg which side seyi law stand? Left or right? Even after wearing pink u still no manage show for the pic. Always like dark room
Pepper them...Long live LIB
Cute ... Merited happiness
Post a Comment
5 comments:
nice
When u have a round face, go marry woman with round face, now na the daughter go suffer am.
want to get a bigger penis? click here now
Guys if u wowo, Hustle make money marry fine woman for ur kids sake abeg
Abeg which side seyi law stand? Left or right? Even after wearing pink u still no manage show for the pic. Always like dark room
Pepper them...
Long live LIB
Cute
... Merited happiness
Post a Comment