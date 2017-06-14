Seven Nigerian footballers currently stranded in Egypt- Abike Dabiri-Erewa says

According to Mrs Dabiri-Erewa, the footballers left the shores of Nigeria with the promise that they would be given lucrative football deals once they land in Egypt but this has turned out not to be as they are currently stranded and would soon face deportation.
She disclosed this while speaking at the unveiling of activities lined up for the maiden Diaspora Festival scheduled to hold between August 23rd and 25th in Badagry, Lagos state. Dabiri-Erewa said
“There are seven Nigerian footballers stranded in Cairo. They were lure to the country with the hopes that there is a lucrative deal waiting for them there. But on their arrival, there was no football deal for them.”She warned youths against leaving the shores of the country in seeking unforeseen greener pastures in other countries.
