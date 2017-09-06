Seven former playmates recreate their Playboy covers decades later and it's amazing

One of the cover models includes Candace Collins, who worked as a Bunny at the Chicago Playboy Club. When she was first approached to do the shoot, Candace wrote in a blog post that she was both excited and afraid, but decided to do it to show that women still have a lot in them even after their prime.
She wrote: “I was thrilled and then terrified and then determined to make this shoot something I would be proud of and also, in a way, let the world know that women of a certain age still have a lot of fight and spirit left in them long after their '20s disappear.”

