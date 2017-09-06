 Seven former playmates recreate their Playboy covers decades later and it's amazing | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 9 June 2017

Seven former playmates recreate their Playboy covers decades later and it's amazing

7 former cover girls for the popular Playboy magazine re-created their iconic covers decades after and it's surprising how little some of them aged. Recent photo of some of the models makes you wonder if they stopped time.



One of the cover models includes Candace Collins, who worked as a Bunny at the Chicago Playboy Club. When she was first approached to do the shoot, Candace wrote in a blog post that she was both excited and afraid, but decided to do it to show that women still have a lot in them even after their prime.

She wrote: “I was thrilled and then terrified and then determined to make this shoot something I would be proud of and also, in a way, let the world know that women of a certain age still have a lot of fight and spirit left in them long after their '20s disappear.”

See more photos below.

Posted by at 6/09/2017 09:16:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts