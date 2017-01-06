Seun Egbegbe's baby christened...

Movie producer, Seun Egbegbe's daughter who was born few weeks ago was christened yesterday and the mom shared some photos on Instagram. Her post also suggested that she may have already gotten married to Seun Egbegbe who is currently in prison following his inability to meet his bail condition after he was arrested for defrauding some Bureau De Change operatives at Gbagada in Lagos on 24th of February
She wrote; "It's double blessing in our household bless God 4 life has we christen my baby girl, n ma hubby bday God bless dem both (Amen)"
O ga ju
... Merited happiness
