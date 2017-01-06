 Seun Egbegbe's baby christened... | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 1 June 2017

Seun Egbegbe's baby christened...

Movie producer, Seun Egbegbe's daughter who was born few weeks ago was christened yesterday and the mom shared some photos on Instagram. Her post also suggested that she may have already gotten married to Seun Egbegbe who is currently in prison following his inability to meet his bail condition after he was arrested for defrauding some Bureau De Change operatives at Gbagada in Lagos on 24th of February

She wrote; "It's double blessing in our household bless God 4 life has we christen my baby girl, n ma hubby bday God bless dem both (Amen)"
Posted by at 6/01/2017 11:16:00 am

1 comment:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

O ga ju


... Merited happiness

1 June 2017 at 11:22

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts