 Serena Williams reveals she doesn't know the sex of her baby yet, clarifies what Venus meant | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 1 June 2017

Serena Williams reveals she doesn't know the sex of her baby yet, clarifies what Venus meant

Yesterday, Venus Williams gave the impression that her sister Serena Williams was expecting a baby girl. While granting an interview at the French Open, she referred to the baby as "she" and everyone assumed it meant it would be a daughter for Serena and Alexis but it isn't so. Apparently, Venus was misunderstood and Serena has now clarified.
In an Instagram post, the tennis champion revealed that she's looking forward to the surprise of finding out the gender of the baby on the same day the baby is born. She said her sister referred to the baby as "she" because there are five girls in their family so they are used to using the "she" pronoun when referring to each other and by extension, the baby. She also revealed that whenever she wants any of her sisters to do her any favors, she tricks them into believing she will name the baby after that particular sister, causing them to inadvertently refer to the baby with the female pronoun. 

The gender of the baby is still not known according to Serena.
Posted by at 6/01/2017 04:45:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts