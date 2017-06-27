 Serena Williams claps back at fellow tennis player, John McEnroe after unwanted comment | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Serena Williams claps back at fellow tennis player, John McEnroe after unwanted comment

Tennis pro, Serena Williams has clapped back at her male colleague, John McEnroe who claimed during an interview that she would be as low as number 700th in the world on men's tour.

When NPR’s Lulu Garica-Navarro asked why he wouldn't call her the greatest tennis player ever he said, "Uh, she’s not," and that "if she played the men’s circuit she’d be like 700 in the world."


McEnroe, a former world number one who won Wimbledon three times and the US Open on four occasions made these statements during during an interview with US radio station, NPR.

Serena Williams who holds the record for the total number of major wins in the Open era replied him via her Twitter Page.



