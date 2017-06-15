Serena & Venus Williams' dad files for divorce from wife, says she's been stealing from him

Mr. Williams filed docs in Florida to divorce his wife, 38-year-old Lakeisha Williams. In the docs, he says Lakeisha forged his name on a deed to transfer one of his houses to herself and also transferred title of his cars to herself. He also claims that she's been forging his signature and stealing his social security checks.
The couple have a 5-year-old son together, and Richard thinks Lakeisha's lifestyle endangers the child.
According to him, Lakeisha now lives with someone who has "serious criminal, felony charges pending."
"All of the allegations are false and will be proven to be false when we litigate the case in court," adding ... Richard is just trying to avoid paying child support and alimony.
Richard and Lakeisha were married in 2010. Their son, Dylan Starr Williams, was born in 2012
