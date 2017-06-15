Senior Special Assistant to president Buhari on prosecution of Okoi Obono-Obla says APC will exist for 200 years

He was speaking at the official presentation of a book the party's national chairman John Odigie Oyegun titled “APC: The Making of a Change Agent."
His exact words were:
“I said in the next 200 years APC will be alive. Yes, why not? Because we have done very well and we are going to remain in power for as long as we continue to do well, we believe Nigerian people will always vote for us.”The book by Oyegun offers a ringside view of the processes that culminated in the formation of the APC and the individuals who played prominent roles in the process.
2 comments:
This guy is so dumb retarded imagine d rubbish. He is saying idiot
