Thursday, 15 June 2017

Senior Special Assistant to president Buhari on prosecution of Okoi Obono-Obla says APC will exist for 200 years

Remember when former PDP chairman Vincent Ogbulafor said the party will remain in power for 60 years? We all know how that ended. Senior Special Assistant to president Buhari on prosecution Okoi Obono-Obla has made bold to say the party which truncated PDP's ambitions will stick around for two whole centuries.
He was speaking at the official presentation of a book the party's national chairman John Odigie Oyegun titled “APC: The Making of a Change Agent."
His exact words were:
“I said in the next 200 years APC will be alive. Yes, why not? Because we have done very well and we are going to remain in power for as long as we continue to do well, we believe Nigerian people will always vote for us.”
The book by Oyegun offers a ringside view of the processes that culminated in the formation of the APC and the individuals who played prominent roles in the process.
hrm paul said...

This guy is so dumb retarded imagine d rubbish. He is saying idiot

15 June 2017 at 07:45

