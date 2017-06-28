Sen. Dino Melaye trolls Governor Yahaya Bello for commissioning a transformer as his first project in Kogi

Reacting to the viral photo of Governor Yahaya Bello after he commissioned a 300 KVA Transformer installed in Lokoja as his first project, after spending a year and six months in office, Senator Dino Melaye who has been in a social media fight with the Governor, took advantage of the photo. He shared the photo on Facebook and wrote:
'Big party as Yahaya Bello commissioned his first project since he became governor. One transformer in Koto with red carpet and platform. Allah ya isa. Kai!!!!
No comments:
Post a Comment