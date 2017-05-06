Senator Smart Adeyemi is my political wife... I will defeat him 1,000 times - Dino Melaye

Speaking in a Channels TV interview, Melaye said the audio tape being circulated by Sahara Reporters, is a "Satanic Collabo" between Sahara Reporters, Smart Adeyemi and others.
He asked God almighty to forgive Adeyemi for the lies he has told against him. Both men were interviewed simultaneously yesterday.
"I ask that the almighty God who is the supreme controller of the universe forgive Smart Adeyemi for all the lies he has told this night. He should be aware that these lies have been recorded and will be used against him especially in the court of law. I want to say that that tape is a product of a satanic collabo between Smart Adeyemi, Sahara Reporters and others. I want to assure you that they are wasting their time. If they have any authenticity in the lies they are projecting, they should approach the police approach relevant security agencies to prosecute me. Senator Smart is a desperate person. The same reason why he left PDP for APC thinking he is going to be appointed Minister. He did not get that Ministerial appointment and that is why he left PDP. He is my political wife any day and I challenge him to an election 1000 times, I will defeat him. He has no base in Kogi state. He has no personal structure or building in the length and breath of Kogi state apart from the three bungalow room he built for his mother. I have investments in Kogi state. None of his investments is in Kogi state. The people saw through him that he has always lied and deceived them"he said
No comments:
Post a Comment