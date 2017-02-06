Senate confirms appointment of 15 officials as INEC Electoral Commissioners (Full list)

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the appointment of 15 persons as Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
In March 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari nominated 27 persons requesting the confirmation of the 27 nominees in compliance with the provision of section 14(3)(a) of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution.
33 states have been without RECs, who head the operations of the Independent National Electoral Commission at sub-national units.
During the plenary session Thursday, Sen. Suleiman M. Nazif read the report on the screening of 15 REC officials for Independent National Electoral Commission.
After consideration of the report, the Senate confirmed the appointment of 15 officials as INEC Electoral Commissioners on Twitter.
Senate president. Bukola Saraki complimented the work of the chairman and urged the newly appointed officials to perform by improving the Electoral Process.
See the full list after the cut..
No comments:
Post a Comment