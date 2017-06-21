 See what rapper Tyga did with his new Rolls Royce (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

House on the Rock

House on the Rock

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

See what rapper Tyga did with his new Rolls Royce (photos)

He gave it a camouflage paint job... see more photos after the cut...




Posted by at 6/21/2017 04:24:00 pm

5 comments:

tsalz said...

If na for Niger army no go gree oo..

21 June 2017 at 16:32
AGB said...

...making such a high-end luxury car look so damn cheap. Anyways, it's not my car...nor my money.

21 June 2017 at 16:42
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Seen


... Merited happiness

21 June 2017 at 16:49
Mike said...

he is behaving like a bush boy. this is the kind of thing you do to cars like a hummer or land rover but a rolls royce is supposed to be a

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

car of class. i am sure he has not finished paying for the car self.

21 June 2017 at 16:51
Anonymous said...

These Fake Broke Celebs Be Buying Expensive stuff on Credit .....Which Hit has Tyga made to warrant this 300k car..Yimu

21 June 2017 at 17:09

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts