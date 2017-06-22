See Rihanna's response to a heartbroken fan who asked to know how she survived her breakup

@WaladShami, a Muslim-Palestinian-Refugee, wrote to Riri via Twitter DM: "Hey Robs, how did you get over your first heartbreak?" He added, "I've been struggling.". Surprisingly, Rihanna offered him useful advice. She wrote:
"Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself! Cry if you have to, but it won't be forever! You will find love again and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime, enjoy all that YOU are!!!"
Rihanna's relationship with Chris Brown was quite public and so was the breakup, especially after the first one where he battered her, So the Grammy winner is no stranger to heartbreaks. She was finally able to use her pain and experience to help a fan in the same position and he was really grateful for it as he shared the private conversation on his Twitter timeline and wrote:
"Thank you, I love you @rihanna"
This will not be the first time Rihanna is offering words of advice to fans who reached out to her. She's done it so many times in the past, proving that no matter how busy she gets, she always has time for her fans.
