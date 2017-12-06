 See photos from Freda Francis' push party in Lagos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 12 June 2017

See photos from Freda Francis' push party in Lagos

Aesthetician/socialite, Freda Francis had her 'Greek' themed baby shower on Sunday evening. It was hosted by her friends and from the touch of blue in the push party decorations, she just might be expecting a boy. Guests who attended include; Tiwa Savage, 2face and Annie Idibia, Ubi Franklin, Bovi, Tania Omotayo, Ayo Makun, Waje, Omawumi, amongst others. See more photos after the cut....














Posted by at 6/12/2017 06:02:00 am

7 comments:

Anonymous said...

Linda and selective news.

12 June 2017 at 07:15
Anonymous said...

Weytin Ay go do for there???? Asiri ti tuu!

12 June 2017 at 07:17
Anonymous said...

2 years from now you'll start hearing "divorce" "he has been beating me". Fake celebs

12 June 2017 at 07:25
Anonymous said...

But she is not married

12 June 2017 at 07:37
Anonymous said...

She can never be married... Slut for life!

12 June 2017 at 07:47
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

Who is d husband.

12 June 2017 at 07:54
MAYBUMS123 said...

Freda leave peoples husband alone oooo before them swear for ur unborn child

12 June 2017 at 07:55

Post a Comment

