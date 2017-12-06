News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Monday, 12 June 2017
See photos from Freda Francis' push party in Lagos
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/12/2017 06:02:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
7 comments:
Linda and selective news.
Weytin Ay go do for there???? Asiri ti tuu!
2 years from now you'll start hearing "divorce" "he has been beating me". Fake celebs
But she is not married
She can never be married... Slut for life!
Who is d husband.
Freda leave peoples husband alone oooo before them swear for ur unborn child
Post a Comment