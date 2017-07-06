See the luxurious maternity wing where Amal Clooney and George welcomed their twins

It was at that same wing that Cheryl and Liam Payne had their son three months ago and it's been dubbed the "Rolls Royce" of maternity wings because of how exclusive it is. Looking at the special treatment given to mothers who have their kids at the luxurious wing, it's no surprise that people are willing to pay so much for it.
New mums who welcome their bundle of joy in the expensive maternity wing are treated to smoked salmon for breakfast and £75 bottles of champagne. Expectant mothers and new moms booked to the suite can expect one-to-one midwife support and 24-hour care from a consultant. The Kensington Wing has 16 bedrooms, all with ensuite bathrooms and custom-made beds, supersize televisions, fridges and Wi-Fi.
Asides the cost of a private suite, normal delivery costs a whopping £5,600, while the Midwifery Led Care Platinum Package costs £9,100. Add that to the £8,520 cost of suite and you'll understand the cost of birthing one celebrity child.
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment