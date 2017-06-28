 See the $120million home Beyonce and Jay Z may have bought (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 28 June 2017

See the $120million home Beyonce and Jay Z may have bought (photos)

According to TMZ, Beyonce and Jay Z who recently welcomed twins, may or may not have bought this stunning Bel Air estate for $90m or $120m. Read the TMZ report below...
"It looks like there's a super secret real estate deal that's going down in Bel-Air, and the buzz is that Beyonce and Jay-Z are the buyers. It's all over the real estate community in the area ... the house is not on the market, but it has been quietly shopped for $130m.
It's 30,000 square feet on 1.86 acres, 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 4 pools, a basketball court, recording studio, spa and paddle tennis court. It's also fully furnished.
9 comments:

CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Hmmmm, i refuse to be intimidated oo

Long live LIB

28 June 2017 at 20:41
Vivian Reginalds said...

vanity
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

28 June 2017 at 20:41
Anonymous said...

Y 4 pools 11bathroom y d bathrooms plenty pass room

28 June 2017 at 20:42
TheRealAkon said...

Looks swanky. Don't like!!

28 June 2017 at 20:49
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Akwe kudi


... Merited happiness

28 June 2017 at 20:56
Anonymous said...

First you told us they were creating a maternity wing in their house, yet she gave birth at the hospital.

I won't believe this until i see the receipts, stop copying TMZ

28 June 2017 at 21:00
John - Get A Bigger Penis Here said...

power couple... nice.

28 June 2017 at 21:00
Holla Jhay said...

Money speaking

28 June 2017 at 21:05
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Gòd for them, this one n.a. heaven on earth.

28 June 2017 at 21:13

