"It looks like there's a super secret real estate deal that's going down in Bel-Air, and the buzz is that Beyonce and Jay-Z are the buyers. It's all over the real estate community in the area ... the house is not on the market, but it has been quietly shopped for $130m.
It's 30,000 square feet on 1.86 acres, 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 4 pools, a basketball court, recording studio, spa and paddle tennis court. It's also fully furnished.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Wednesday, 28 June 2017
See the $120million home Beyonce and Jay Z may have bought (photos)
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/28/2017 08:35:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
9 comments:
Hmmmm, i refuse to be intimidated oo
Long live LIB
vanity
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Y 4 pools 11bathroom y d bathrooms plenty pass room
Looks swanky. Don't like!!
Akwe kudi
... Merited happiness
First you told us they were creating a maternity wing in their house, yet she gave birth at the hospital.
I won't believe this until i see the receipts, stop copying TMZ
power couple... nice.
Money speaking
Gòd for them, this one n.a. heaven on earth.
Post a Comment