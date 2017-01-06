 Scott Disick seen leaving Cannes with lady number 8 (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 1 June 2017

Scott Disick seen leaving Cannes with lady number 8 (photos)

Scott seems unfazed by Kourtney's threats to ban him from seeing their kids until he gets his acts right. The dad-of-three was seen on Tuesday with an eighth lady as they boarded a private jet to jet out of France. The new mystery lady is quite petite like his baby mama, Kourtney, and also had hair color like hers.

It has been revealed that the Kardashian sisters have all washed their hands off Scott because they believe he is going through all those ladies to get their sister, Kourtney, Jealous.
 
Posted by at 6/01/2017 10:30:00 am

5 comments:

John-King said...

No story is as boring as the Kardashians

1 June 2017 at 10:41
Anonymous said...

He's about to commit suicide. He wants to end it all but first spoil it all. They should watch it.

1 June 2017 at 10:52
OSINANL said...

GOOD FOR HIM...

1 June 2017 at 10:56
Harbest said...

Scot my man. Teach those Kardashian sisters a lesson. Big boy enjoy!!!

1 June 2017 at 11:01
Gbenga Mayaki said...

The US media obviously don't have any good 'story' on the Kardashians for now, so anyone or anything attached to the family will fly. Counting how many chicks he goes out with is ridiculous. The man is not married and doesn't seem to be ready for such venture again, at least for now, moreover, he is an adult.

1 June 2017 at 11:13

Post a Comment

