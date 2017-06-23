Scott Disick and Bella Thorne are back together, partying and drinking

After Bella and Scott separated at the Cannes and he moved on to other young women, 19-year-old Bella claimed she wasn't down with their romance but it seems she didn't really mean that because she seemed eager to be in Scott's presence as they left the party.
"I don't drink and he really drinks a lot. It just ended up... I just wasn't down. I was like, 'I gotta leave'." Bella had said at the time.
After the birthday party, they also went to an after-party in Beverly Hills. They arrived just after 2 a.m. and left together with another lady at about 4 a.m.
Scott, a father-of-three, was caught on camera flirting with another woman in the presence of Bella and tickling the woman who couldn't keep from smiling. He later focused his attention on a bottle of beer and soon after, all three of them left the club together and got into a car.
