 Savage! South African lady warns broke niggas not to like her photo and Twitter users dragged her | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 19 June 2017

Savage! South African lady warns broke niggas not to like her photo and Twitter users dragged her

Ok, it seems it happened a while ago but the savagery is so epic that we can't help but share.  See them after the cut.











Posted by at 6/19/2017 11:08:00 am

8 comments:

Deborah Ndubueze said...

Lol ..... Ehya issa pass

19 June 2017 at 11:13
Kay angel said...

Looooooool

19 June 2017 at 11:15
MUFC said...

Lol... Girl with empty brain

19 June 2017 at 11:18
Mr. Paul said...

Too savage...she could commit suicide.

19 June 2017 at 11:18
Amos Ijeoma said...

Hahahahahaha suicide loading.....

19 June 2017 at 11:23
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Lol, see as she turn to football, everyone passing her around.

Long live LIB

19 June 2017 at 11:44
omoh said...

Enter your comment...this is the more reason there are still single ladise everywhere.girls be looking for money bags.

19 June 2017 at 11:45
Anonymous said...

She wanted attention. I guess she will be fine with those comments.

19 June 2017 at 11:45

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts