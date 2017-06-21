 Saudi Arabia's king removes sitting crown prince, who is his nephew and names his own son Mohammed bin Salman as first in line to the throne | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Saudi Arabia's king removes sitting crown prince, who is his nephew and names his own son Mohammed bin Salman as first in line to the throne

In a major reshuffle announced early today, Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his son, Mohammed bin Salman, as next-in-line to the throne. A royal decree removed 57-year-old nephew of the king - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef and replaced him with 31-year-old former deputy crown prince, Salman (pictured above)



According to the official Saudi Press Agency, Salman was also named deputy prime minister and maintains his post as defence minister. However, Bin Nayef was also removed from his post as interior minister. Saudi Arabia's Allegiance Council endorsed the changes by 31 out of 34.

