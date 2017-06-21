According to the official Saudi Press Agency, Salman was also named deputy prime minister and maintains his post as defence minister. However, Bin Nayef was also removed from his post as interior minister. Saudi Arabia's Allegiance Council endorsed the changes by 31 out of 34.
Wednesday, 21 June 2017
Saudi Arabia's king removes sitting crown prince, who is his nephew and names his own son Mohammed bin Salman as first in line to the throne
According to the official Saudi Press Agency, Salman was also named deputy prime minister and maintains his post as defence minister. However, Bin Nayef was also removed from his post as interior minister. Saudi Arabia's Allegiance Council endorsed the changes by 31 out of 34.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/21/2017 10:45:00 am
