Saraki's aide, Omisore calls out Sahara Reporters for alleging the Senate President paid a $2m bribe to end his CCT case

On Wednesday, the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) dismissed the charges of false asset declaration against Senate President, Bukola Saraki. In his ruling, Chairman of the tribunal, Danladi Umar, said the prosecution team had failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove that Saraki was indeed guilty of false asset declaration. Sahara Reporters went on to allege that Saraki paid Danladi Umar $2 Million to end the case. Bamikole Omisore, the SA New Media to the Senate President, took to twitter to slam their allegation. See his tweets after the cut..
