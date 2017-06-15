Saraki: This government is known for vendetta, they have nothing to Offer- Ayo Fayose

Fayose said this while reacting to the ruling by the CCT clearing Senate President Bukola Saraki of all 18-count charges of false asset declaration. According to him, the trend of losing cases by the Federal government has only just begun.
"If you recall my prediction for 2016, even before Bukola Saraki was charged, I said Bukola Saraki , would be tried and it would end up in nothing. It would be an exercise in futility because this government is known for vendetta. They have nothing to offer. If you see the trend, they lose all the cases. At the end of the day, they would come back and blame the judiciary because what you start with vendetta will end up in the midst of nowhere.
They go about trying their perceived political foes in the media, with the aim of destroying their names when they do not have any evidence that can sustain court trial and it is for this reason that they have been losing corruption cases. Look at all the noise they made when they started Senator Saraki’s case, it was as if he will be sent to jail the following week. But when it was time for them to prove their allegations, they could not. Even the case of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), that they said stole $2.1 billion arms money and that destructive weapons capable of disrupting the peace of any city in Nigeria were found in his possession, why are they the ones seeking for secret trial while Dasuki that they accused is insisting on open trial? “Up till today, they have not brought any evidence against Dasuki. They have not even been able to commence his trial. Instead, they have continually disobeyed court orders that he should be released from detention.” He said
No comments:
Post a Comment