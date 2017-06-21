Sani Mu'azu celebrates his children who were all born in the month of June

Mu’azu is a household name, working consistently on Nigeria’s Television, Radio and Film Industry for over two decades.
Sharing the photo above, he wrote:
I tried to stay off social media through out the blessed month of Ramadan but I couldn't help celebrating my children after the way they celebrated me on father's day. To keep faith with my resolve, I am just reposting this post from 2 years ago with updates on their new ages only. Enjoy.
All my 3 children were given birth to in the month of June and if you think that is mere coincidence, then wait for this. My first son Farouk Muazu and my last A'isha Yasmin Mu'azu were born on the same date - today 21st of June. Imran Muazu my second came 2 weeks earlier in the month of June, on the 7th. It is divine. Today, Farouk turned 22, Imran is 20 while A'isha Yasmin turned 17.
The family tradition is to shift Imran's birthday forward by 2 weeks or move the other 2 backward so we all can have fun, usually on a family outing. Today, both Farouk and Imran are away at the University battling exams while Yasmin, who just passed her JAMB, is busy writing her NECO exams right now.
Facebook becomes a platform to share this day with them, my friends as well as their friends and make the day special. Allah Yayi muku albarka and this is to wish you many happy returns of the day in good health and piety.
Your lovely father's day messages sent earlier are also well appreciated.
Thank you and once again happy birthday.
