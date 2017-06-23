SAN Femi Falana says the person behind quit notice given to Igbos lives in Lagos

Speaking at a media briefing organized by the NLC on the current agitations by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and the quit notice given to the Igbos to vacate the 19 states of the north before 1st October by 16 northern youth groups, Falana said the ultimatum had the backing of Prof. Abdullahi.
Prof. Ango Abdullahi was a former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, who made some inciteful untternaces during Gen. Ibrahim Babangida's regime over the brutal killings of four ABU students, which led to disruptive protests by the students of the school.
Falana said Proof Abdullahi's utterances sparked off the nationwide students protest. He said, “The recently concluded election in the UK, two weeks ago, seven Nigerians emerged as Legislators, can we repeat that, can we look at the challenges before us and stop following those ones trying to divide us?
“This information is very crucial to all of us and I want to say this publicly. The man who is giving quit notice (to the Igbos to leave north) does not live in the North, he lives in Lagos, he is a Lagos man. So to stay in Lagos and be giving quit notices is not the answer.
“On May 23, 1986, young people, four of them were killed in the Ahmadu Bello University because somebody had said we are against coup… Ango Abdullahi was the Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University when these students were killed by the Police, he came out and said only four students were killed.
“That angered Nigerians particularly the Nigerian students and there were protests. One of the universities where that protest was very successful was the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.
Please listen to me, the man who led the protest was late Chima Ubani, what happened? The state did not like the case that it was a national protest against the killing in ABU.
“What did they do? They didn’t arrest the students who were protesting in the North. They didn’t arrest the students who were protesting in the West, (Ibrahim) Babangida regime went for Chima Ubani and arraigned him and eight of his colleagues under a military rule that required that they be sentenced to death. “I left Lagos to go to Enugu to defend those men. We got them freed when they returned to campus, the Vice Chancellor expelled them. Again, I went to court and got them freed. Please this story is very important. “
A Hausa Vice Chancellor invited the police and they killed young Hausa students, four of them. Nigerian students protested and an Igbo young man led that protest in the East against injustice, a Yoruba man in the West to free them. So we must look at those things that the elites are using to divide our people. Injustice is injustice, so there no nation without challenges.”
Source: Vanguard
7 comments:
God bless you oga Femi Falana. You will live long. Those who are blind to the injustice of ndigbo will all be served justice by the divine authirity. The xenophobic Ango abdullahi believes the northerners own Nigeria that is why he can live in Lagos, another man's land and issue order to another tribe to vacate the North.
