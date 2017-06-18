Sambo Dasuki and Ibrahim El-Zakzaky cannot be released now- Lai Mohammed says

In a chat with journalists at his home town in Kwara after a Ramadhan public lecture, Lai Mohammed said the Federal government would rather infringe on their personal freedom than put the entire country at risk.
"We are talking about National Security. It might not be palatable to many people but I believe if there is evidence that one person moved $1.2 billion in two transactions in one day and up till today, he has refused to tell government where the money went to. And you are asking us to give him bail. Now which of these men can guarantee that if they give him bail, he would still stay in Nigeria. $1.2 billion can destabilize a country"he said
