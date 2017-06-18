 Sambo Dasuki and Ibrahim El-Zakzaky cannot be released now- Lai Mohammed says | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 18 June 2017

Sambo Dasuki and Ibrahim El-Zakzaky cannot be released now- Lai Mohammed says

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki and leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, cannot be released now despite being granted bail by a competent court of jurisdiction.

In a chat with journalists at his home town in Kwara after a Ramadhan public lecture,  Lai Mohammed said the Federal government would rather infringe on their personal freedom than put the entire country at risk.

"We are talking about National Security. It might not be palatable to many people but I believe if there is evidence that one person moved $1.2 billion in two transactions in one day and up till today, he has refused to tell government where the money went to. And you are asking us to give him bail. Now which of these men can guarantee that if they give him bail, he would still stay in Nigeria. $1.2 billion can destabilize a country"he said
Posted by at 6/18/2017 05:53:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts