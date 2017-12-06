 Salma Hayek reveals Donald Trump once asked her out despite knowing she had a boyfriend | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 12 June 2017

Salma Hayek reveals Donald Trump once asked her out despite knowing she had a boyfriend

Salma Hayek sat for an interview with Trevor Noah on "The DailyShow" where she revealed that US President, Donald Trump, once asked her to leave her boyfriend for him. She said that they met at an event she attended with her boyfriend and Trump was so nice and even made friends with her boyfriend.


She said he was "so charming" and "so nice" and when he saw she was feeling cold, he approached her where she was seated with her boyfriend and offered her his jacket. The actress also said that Trump made friends with them and invited them to feel free to stay at his hotel whenever they were in New York.

She said: "He's like 'If you guys are in New York, you can come to Atlantic City, you can stay in my hotel. Give me your number!' " Hayek recalled. "Never talked to my boyfriend again. Now he's calling me and he's inviting me out, and I say, 'What about my boyfriend? Am I crazy, are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend.' "

The 50-year-old actress who has since moved on from the boyfriend and is now married to Francois-Henri Pinault said that though she reminded Trump she had a boyfriend, he never backed down instead he insisted to Salma that her boyfriend had nothing on him.

She said that Trump told her: "He's not good enough for you. He's not important, he's not big enough for you. You have to go out with me."

Salma, who is from Mexico, is one of Trump's greatest celebrity critics and is really outspoken about her dislike for him, especially regarding his immigration policies.

See footage from the interview below...
