Salma Hayek reveals Donald Trump once asked her out despite knowing she had a boyfriend

She said: "He's like 'If you guys are in New York, you can come to Atlantic City, you can stay in my hotel. Give me your number!' " Hayek recalled. "Never talked to my boyfriend again. Now he's calling me and he's inviting me out, and I say, 'What about my boyfriend? Am I crazy, are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend.' "
The 50-year-old actress who has since moved on from the boyfriend and is now married to Francois-Henri Pinault said that though she reminded Trump she had a boyfriend, he never backed down instead he insisted to Salma that her boyfriend had nothing on him.
She said that Trump told her: "He's not good enough for you. He's not important, he's not big enough for you. You have to go out with me."
Salma, who is from Mexico, is one of Trump's greatest celebrity critics and is really outspoken about her dislike for him, especially regarding his immigration policies.
See footage from the interview below...
