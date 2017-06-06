 Sahara Reporters & Dino Melaye again! SR releases audio tape alleging that it is Dino Melaye discussing how he framed two men in his assassination attempt case | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 6 June 2017

Sahara Reporters & Dino Melaye again! SR releases audio tape alleging that it is Dino Melaye discussing how he framed two men in his assassination attempt case

Sahara Reporters just shared a purported audio tape alleging it is Dino Melaye revealing to one Muhammad Audu, how he framed two other persons simply idnetified as Edward and Taofik, as suspects in the case of the failed assassination attempt on his life on April 15th.

Last week, the news platform also released a purported audio tape recording of Dino Melaye talking bribe to one Justice Ikpeme who handled his election tribunal case in 2015.  Dino has since denied that the voice in the tape is his own.

 Listen to the new audio tape below...

