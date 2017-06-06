Sahara Reporters & Dino Melaye again! SR releases audio tape alleging that it is Dino Melaye discussing how he framed two men in his assassination attempt case
Sahara
Reporters just shared a purported audio tape alleging it is Dino Melaye revealing
to one Muhammad Audu, how he framed two other persons simply idnetified
as Edward and Taofik, as suspects in the case of the failed
assassination attempt on his life on April 15th.
Last week, the news platform also released a purported audio tape
recording of Dino Melaye talking bribe to one Justice Ikpeme who handled
his election tribunal case in 2015. Dino has since denied that the
voice in the tape is his own.
