Friday, 9 June 2017

Russia reacts to former FBI Director, James Comey’s testimony

Russian State owned TV dismissed former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony at the United States Congressional hearing yesterday and denied Russia’s alleged involvement in the 2016 election.

According to the state owned TV, 'ex-FBI head, James Comey fired by Donald Trump, stood by his promise and told the Senate everything that he knows about mythical ties of Trump’s election campaign with Russia, and about the real grounds for his dismissal.  
Comey was speaking emotionally obviously trying to sidetrack attention of the audience from the main line of the story from the absence of any evidence.”

Comey during his testimony accused President Donald Trump of dismissing him to try to undercut the bureau’s investigation into possible collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign team and Russia. 
