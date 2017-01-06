 Runtown's new song 'For Life' goes global; makes it to BET Jams | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 1 June 2017

Runtown's new song 'For Life' goes global; makes it to BET Jams

Nigerian superstar, Runtown continues to hit the right spots with his music and the year 2017 has clearly seen him conquer new grounds. Just days after the release of his first single of the year titled 'For Life' the chart topping song has just made it to the coveted 'BET Jams list.

The popular BET Jams is an American digital cable television network that is controlled by BET Networks and owned by Viacom Media Networks.


The channel features hip-hop and urban contemporary music videos. The network, formerly known as MTV Jams, was rebranded under the BET banner on October 5, 2015. This is the latest in the long list of impressive achievements made by the Eric Many frontline act who has enjoyed a remarkable year with multi million naira endorsement deals, sold out concerts and tours all over the world.

Below is the official video for the song 'For Life' shot in London and directed by award winning cinematographer, Meji Alabi.
6 comments:

Xavier said...

wow, he just catapulted into the nigerian music scene from nowhere now he his getting more shows and awards than wiz kid and davido combined. nice one by runtown though.

1 June 2017 at 12:27
Manuel Kunmi said...

What happened to LIS 😠😠😠

1 June 2017 at 12:28
Ewudo chideramary said...

thank God for him

1 June 2017 at 12:30
Anonymous said...

How cooking hot this is. Guy who is like you? ()love this song more than happy. sweet dreams with my baby girl in Sydney Australia.

1 June 2017 at 12:42
Anonymous said...

Nawa o. Una just copy and paste story of yesterday! Wehdon o una lib!

1 June 2017 at 12:57
Oghenetega said...

Nice1 Runtown.
Humble & mature dude than all that brats..

1 June 2017 at 13:00

