Runtown's new song 'For Life' goes global; makes it to BET Jams

The popular BET Jams is an American digital cable television network that is controlled by BET Networks and owned by Viacom Media Networks.
The channel features hip-hop and urban contemporary music videos. The network, formerly known as MTV Jams, was rebranded under the BET banner on October 5, 2015. This is the latest in the long list of impressive achievements made by the Eric Many frontline act who has enjoyed a remarkable year with multi million naira endorsement deals, sold out concerts and tours all over the world.
Below is the official video for the song 'For Life' shot in London and directed by award winning cinematographer, Meji Alabi.
wow, he just catapulted into the nigerian music scene from nowhere now he his getting more shows and awards than wiz kid and davido combined. nice one by runtown though.
What happened to LIS 😠😠😠
thank God for him
How cooking hot this is. Guy who is like you? ()love this song more than happy. sweet dreams with my baby girl in Sydney Australia.
Nawa o. Una just copy and paste story of yesterday! Wehdon o una lib!
Nice1 Runtown.
Humble & mature dude than all that brats..
