Sunday, 25 June 2017

Runtown shares new photo with his son, Zamar

Singer Runtown and his U.S based girlfriend, Selena Leath, recently welcomed a son named Zamar. He captioned the photo above with a Love emoji and wrote; 'The Reason'
3 comments:

Julius Tha Freshboi said...

Proud Daddy!

25 June 2017 at 15:53
Oghenetega said...

Cute...

25 June 2017 at 16:14
Jacob said...

25 June 2017 at 16:28

