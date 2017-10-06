Runtown is coming to town! Catch him live at 3CHUB – Ikeja Computer

Coming on the heels of his multi-million Naira endorsement deal with Infinix Mobility in April 2017, the “mad over you” Crooner is set to put a smile on people’s faces as he comes bearing many gifts. Customers who purchase the INFINIX S2 Smartphone on the D-day are guaranteed a special “wefie”photograph with the self-acclaimed ‘Soundgod’,alongside the choice of having his Autograph encrypted on their device. And that’s not all, they also get to smile home with Oraimo Power Banks,ensuring their Infinix S2 Smartphone doesn’t run down while they constantly remain connected to the ever busy online world.
Qualify to win Home Appliances and other Consolation Gifts In a Raffle Draw
Hol’ up! Its not over yet 😊. Everyone who purchases the Infinix S2 also qualifies for a raffle draw in which they stand a chance to cart awaybeautiful home appliances and many other consolation prizes, to be presented personally by Runtown. Side attractions also include games and free recharge cards on purchasing select Oraimo Power Banks. Looks like one will have to make arrangements for a taxi to go home with after winning all these gifts.Hehehe
Will Runtown be performing? Well, why don’t you get yourself to 3C HUB Ikeja on the 15th of June to find out for yourself. Just make sure you’re ready for a great time! Thank me later 😊
About 3C HUB
3C HUB is the largest digital products retail store in Nigeria, providing a one-stop shop for mobile devices and accessories of every price range,from different brands with high-tech and fashion. Striving to give the best shopping environment, service and overall experience to its customers all across Africa, its beliefs are well embedded in the name it bears - “3C” meaning Confident, Convenient and Comfortable.Everything a consumer desires to stay upwardly mobile – from Smartphones to every other mobile device and accessory, 3C HUB should be the first stop.
No comments:
Post a Comment