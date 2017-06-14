 Runtown & his girlfriend, Selena welcome their first child, a baby boy named Zamar | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Runtown & his girlfriend, Selena welcome their first child, a baby boy named Zamar

Singer Runtown and his U.S based girlfriend, Selena Leath, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Zamar. They both announced the delivery of their son via their respective Instagram pages at the same time Tuesday, June 13. The singer wrote:

"May the good Lord place a shield of protection around you, keep you healthy and guard you as you grow into a man your mom and dad wud be proud of. My bestfriend and my son."
While his girlfriend wrote; "My adorable angel Zamar is finally here! 😍👶🏽💙"

