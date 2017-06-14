"May the good Lord place a shield of protection around you, keep you healthy and guard you as you grow into a man your mom and dad wud be proud of. My bestfriend and my son."While his girlfriend wrote; "My adorable angel Zamar is finally here! 😍👶🏽💙"
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Wednesday, 14 June 2017
Runtown & his girlfriend, Selena welcome their first child, a baby boy named Zamar
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/14/2017 04:54:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment