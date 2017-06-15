Rosabon's ''Blood Drive Project'' to boost access to safe blood

As a socially responsible organization and in line with our commitment towards a better health sector in the country, we embarked on a blood drive exercise to boost quick access to safe blood on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.
In partnership with the National Blood Transfusion Service, Lagos State Blood Transfusion Committee, Guardian Newspapers, WE Fm, Abuja and E-Centre, we organized our staff members and the general public for a blood donation exercise in Lagos and Abuja.
In Lagos, the event took place at the popular E-Centre, Sabo, Yaba while for Abuja, it was in WE FM premises, Maitama, Abuja. Both centers experienced a huge turnout in spite of the heavy downpours, as people came out in large numbers to donate blood and those who didn’t came out to support the donors.
At Rosabon Financial Services, not only do we offer financial services, we constantly seek ways to contribute to the deteriorating health sector. Asides having our CSR activities for this year targeted towards this sector, we also introduced the Medical Equipment Leasing initiative where we provide affordable and top notch Medical Equipment to medical facilities in need of them.
Using our industry-leading leasing package, Rosabon finances the procurement of new and/or refurbished medical equipment for hospitals and other medical facilities, ensuring that they constantly update their equipment to fit industry standards, while retaining their competitiveness and profitability.
We will like to take this opportunity to thank our partners, staff and the general public for showing support and coming out for this activity, whilst reiterating our commitment to continually contribute to the development of the health sector.
