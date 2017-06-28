Rob Kardashian puts Black Chyna on blast, says she’s a hoe, she’s broke and he pays all her bills in new text messages

However, recent chat between Rob Kardashian and a woman called Bonita revealed that all is not well between the two of them.
It all started when Bonita (@bonita4real) exposed her baby daddy for exchanging text messages with Chyna.
Rob saw Bonita's post and contacted her via Instagram. He told her to call him and when she did, they began texting back and forth.
In the text, shared by Fameolous, Rob exposed a lot. He referred to his baby mama as a hoe, several times.
“She’s for everyone,” he wrote in one of the texts.
He also told of how he’s paying all her bills and that she can’t afford to give her mother money. Rob went on to claim that the luxurious lifestyle she flaunts is funded by him, including her cars.
Rob also dropped another bombshell, saying that Chyna used him for publicity last week when they were spotted with their daughter at Disneyland. He said he never wanted to go but she begged him to do it. He ended by saying he’s done with her.
The couple have been breaking up and getting back together, so it’s difficult to conclude from this if they are really done for good. Read the text messages below:
2 comments:
Does she know the meaning of elude? Smh. Never been able to construct a correct sentence. BSc Petroleum Engineering my foot!
To me Rob was the fool to have ever thot chyna loved him. All dat she did was to attach herself to fame n money dat will last for ever. He is jst realising she is a hoe? SMH when everyone including his family knows dat. The things pple do for social media is beyond me, even when they r broke? period
