 Rivers state tribunal sacks PDP Senator, Sekibo George Thompson | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 29 June 2017

Rivers state tribunal sacks PDP Senator, Sekibo George Thompson

Rivers state elections petition tribunal has nullified the election of Senator George Thompson Sekibo as the Senator representing Rivers East and has declared Andrew Uchendu the winner of the senatorial election.

According to the tribunal, the evidence before it showed that Uchendu won the majority vote that was cast during the Rivers Re-run legislative election.‎ The Tribunal has directed INEC in the state to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Sekibo and issue a fresh certificate of return to Uchendu.
Posted by at 6/29/2017 11:12:00 am

4 comments:

Alloy Chikezie said...

Warreva.

Your comment will be visible after approval.

29 June 2017 at 11:15
Williams said...

I am sure wike would be angry over this loss. the evidence before it showed that Uchendu won the majority vote that was cast during the Rivers Re-run legislative election.‎

click here now if you are interested in penis enlargement

The Tribunal has directed INEC in the state to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Sekibo. A lot of these politicians are cheats.

29 June 2017 at 11:29
abisoye ologbenla said...

Lol sekibo Wey dey run that his mouth. Karma

29 June 2017 at 11:32
daniel ubong said...

Another wahala,2019 is just at the corner o.

29 June 2017 at 11:34

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts