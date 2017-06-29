According to the tribunal, the evidence before it showed that Uchendu won the majority vote that was cast during the Rivers Re-run legislative election. The Tribunal has directed INEC in the state to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Sekibo and issue a fresh certificate of return to Uchendu.
Thursday, 29 June 2017
Rivers state tribunal sacks PDP Senator, Sekibo George Thompson
Rivers state tribunal sacks PDP Senator, Sekibo George Thompson

According to the tribunal, the evidence before it showed that Uchendu won the majority vote that was cast during the Rivers Re-run legislative election. The Tribunal has directed INEC in the state to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Sekibo and issue a fresh certificate of return to Uchendu.
4 comments:
Warreva.
I am sure wike would be angry over this loss. the evidence before it showed that Uchendu won the majority vote that was cast during the Rivers Re-run legislative election.
The Tribunal has directed INEC in the state to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Sekibo. A lot of these politicians are cheats.
Lol sekibo Wey dey run that his mouth. Karma
Another wahala,2019 is just at the corner o.
