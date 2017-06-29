 Rihanna's new relationship with Hassan Jamal, believed to be Naomi Campbell's ex is the reason behind their fight | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

Rihanna's new relationship with Hassan Jamal, believed to be Naomi Campbell's ex is the reason behind their fight

Naomi Campbell and Rihanna, who used to be close friends, sparked rumours of a feud when they unfollowed each other on social media last year. It has now been claimed that RIhanna's new lover, Hassan Jamal, who is believed to be Naomi, Campbell's ex, is the reason for the fight.

According to sources who spoke to The Sun, Naomi, 47, is not happy that 25-year-old Hassan chose Rihanna over her.

They claim the supermodel who dated the Saudi businessman last year hates feeling like "second best". Rihanna, on her part, has fallen so hard for the Toyota heir and is not willing to back down just to please her former friend.

The source said: "They're both formidable women. No one knows exactly what went on between Naomi and Hassan but she certainly doesn't like being second best."

They added: "Rihanna is someone that falls hard for someone, and nothing can get in the way."

Rihanna and Naomi's fight reportedly began in 2015 when Naomi reportedly insulted Rihanna at a nightclub in Paris, resulting in a physical fight with Cara Delevigne. Naomi denied this on Twitter and so did her representatives. Yet fans noticed they unfollowed each other on both Twitter and Instagram last year and have not communicated on any online platform since then.


