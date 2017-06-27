 Rihanna tweets at Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau to support Education Funding and he responds | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Rihanna tweets at Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau to support Education Funding and he responds

Rihanna recently began reaching out to world leaders by sending them personal Twitter messages to see if they would commit to funding education in support of the Global Partnership for Education.

Lastweek she sent tweets to France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Steffen Siebert, Argentina's Mauricio Macri, and Canada's Justin Trudeau, And she got positive response starting with the ever-popular Prime Minister of Canada, Trudeau who even took the time to respond directly to her plea.

"Will you recommit Canada to #FundEducation?" she asked. 
To which he replied: "We've got your back!"
He also noted that girls' education is a part of Canada's "feminist international development policy."

Macri and Seibert responded to Rihanna on twitter.


