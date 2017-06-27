Rihanna tweets at Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau to support Education Funding and he responds

Lastweek she sent tweets to France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Steffen Siebert, Argentina's Mauricio Macri, and Canada's Justin Trudeau, And she got positive response starting with the ever-popular Prime Minister of Canada, Trudeau who even took the time to respond directly to her plea.
"Will you recommit Canada to #FundEducation?" she asked.
To which he replied: "We've got your back!"
He also noted that girls' education is a part of Canada's "feminist international development policy."
