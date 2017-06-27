 Rihanna seen making out with a new man in a swimming pool (raunchy photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Rihanna seen making out with a new man in a swimming pool (raunchy photos)

Looks like Rihanna has a new boyfriend who looks white. Below is how TMZ is reporting it;
Rihanna is getting along swimmingly with a guy we're hearing might be her new boyfriend ... and it couldn't be clearer they can't keep their hands off each other.

RiRi and the guy -- we don't know who -- were making out in a pool ... and all over each other for sure. The pics were taken in Spain on Monday, where it appears she's vacationing with him. They're staying in a posh villa. She was a no-show at the BET Awards ... she clearly had a better offer.

