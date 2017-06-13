Rihanna looks like everyone's favorite aunt at her niece's birthday party
We've all seen Rihanna the talented singer. We've also seen her as an impressive actress and as a humanitarian. Now we get to see another side of her - Rihanna the doting aunt. Rihanna is so obsessed with her niece, Majesty, and often posts photos of the little girl on her Instagram account.
This weekend, the 29-year-old singer was at Majesty's birthday party and they both wore matching pink flowy dresses.
Riri was the life of the party and tried to get her little niece to have a good time. This will not be the first time Rihanna will make her niece's birthday an unforgettable event.
In 2015, she shared photos of her in her Flintstones costume at Majesty's Flintstones themed birthday party.
Below is a video of Rihanna at Majesty's party this past weekend.
