Thursday, 1 June 2017

Rihanna flashes sideboob and chest tattoo in revealing oversized white dress at a fashion launch

Rihanna has put on some weight and some think it suits her but one person who does not agree is an American sports writer. The writer fat-shamed Rihanna on Monday by saying she looked like she was wearing a sumo suit but Rihanna did not care as she stepped out on Wednesday dressed in a dress that was even more revealing, thereby showing off more of her fuller body.

Dressed in a plunging white dress, the 29-year-old showed her sideboob and chest tattoo. The dress was also short so it revealed her thighs, which are also now fuller. Do you think Rihanna's new weight suits her better or you prefer the way she looked before?




