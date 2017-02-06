Reps summon Finance Minister, AGF over N17bn office equipment procurement

Issuing the summons, the Chairman of the committee, Oluwole Oke, said that the three officials had violated the provisions of section 15 of the Public Procurement Act 2007 as it pertained to the role of procurement entities.
The trio are to come before the house to explain why such a huge amount of money was used for the purchase of equipment. Oluwole said the Adeosun and Malami must provide documents that included the president’s approval for the contract, agreement signed by the contractors and record of payment of the contract by the ministry.
No comments:
Post a Comment