Reps propose six months jail term for anyone that jumps queues

According to the sponsor of the bill, Abubakar Amuda-Kannike (Kwara-APC), the bill if passed will ensure that Nigerians conduct themselves orderly in public places.
“The bill underscores the need to re-awaken a derailed national culture by proposing disciplinary measures to guide Nigerians in their daily behaviours. In our society today, out of total disregard for other persons, who strive to do the right thing by conducting themselves orderly in public places, a large number of Nigerians distort queues and go unpunished. The bill if passed shall provide a starting point of value and cultural re-orientation in Nigeria. The bill underscores the need to re-awaken the derailed national culture by proposing disciplinary measures to guide Nigerians in their daily behaviors. Any nation that is not organised cannot have rapid growth. We should be seen as organised people from point of entry but we have accepted that anything goes. Every school should have civic education in its curriculum to instil patriotism and orderliness in the country”he said
Another lawmaker, Sam Onuigbo who spoke in favor of the bill, said that it would among other things, ensure orderliness, equity, fairness and justice in the distribution of services in the country.
“It will be nice for us to be seen as orderly people from the point of entry into the country,” Onuigbo said.
